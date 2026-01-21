 Skip navigation
Bills complete interview with offensive coordinator Joe Brady

  
Published January 21, 2026 05:58 PM

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady completed an interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy.

The Bills announced Wednesday that Brady is the first candidate to interview for the job to replace Sean McDermott, whom the team fired earlier this week.

Brady became the interim offensive coordinator in November of 2023 when the Bills fired Ken Dorsey, and he earned the full-time job after the season.

During the two full seasons Brady called the offensive plays, Buffalo averaged 30.6 points per game in 2024 (second most in the NFL) and 28.3 points in 2025 (tied for third most). The Bills also ranked 10th in yards per game in 2024 (361.2) and third in 2025 (378.2).

Brady has been with the Bills organization since 2022, developing a strong relationship with quarterback Josh Allen, who won the league’s MVP award in 2024.

Brady also interviewed with the Falcons, Raiders, Cardinals and Ravens.