Falcons complete interviews with Brandt Tilis, Mike Disner for president of football ops

The Falcons announced Thursday night that they have completed interviews with Brandt Tilis and Mike Disner for their newly created position of president of football operations.

Tilis is the Panthers’ executive vice president, and Disner is the Lions COO.

The team is expected to offer the job to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Disner joined the Lions in 2019 after six seasons as the Cardinals’ director of football administration. He began his career in Detroit as the Lions’ vice president of football administration, with oversight of the team’s salary cap and player contract negotiations.

The Lions promoted him to Chief Operating Officer in May 2022.

He has spent 19 seasons in the NFL, starting as an intern for the Patriots for two summers in 2005-06 before a promotion to scouting assistant in 2007.

The Panthers hired Tilis in January 2024 to work with General Manager Dan Morgan on cap and salary negotiations.

He previously spent 14 seasons working in Kansas City, including the final three as vice president of football operations. Tilis also worked as director of football administration (2017-20) and director of salary cap and football operations analytics (2014-16) after originally joining the Chiefs in 2010 as a salary cap/contract analyst.