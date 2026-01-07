Matt Nagy set to interview with Titans, Raiders, Cardinals this week

Matt Nagy is set to have a busy next few days of interviews.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator will interview with the Raiders and Titans on Thursday before meeting with the Cardinals on Friday.

Nagy, 47, was the Bears head coach from 2018-2021, accumulating a 34-31 record with one division title and two postseason appearances. He was named AP coach of the year in 2018.

He has worked under Andy Reid for much of his career, starting out as a coaching intern with the Eagles in 2008 and moving to the Chiefs with Reid in 2013 as quarterbacks coach.

Nagy was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2017 before his stint with the Bears, returning in 2022 as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi worked with Nagy in Kansas City before being hired in Tennessee last year.