Browns, Raiders request head coaching interviews with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Sean McVay’s assistant coaches have been popular targets in recent head coaching searches and this year’s cycle is no exception.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Browns have requested an interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have done the same.

Scheelhaase drew interest as an offensive coordinator candidate last year, but remained with the Rams after being promoted to his current job. He joined the Rams in 2024 after serving as Iowa State’s offensive coordinator.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s name has also come up in head coaching searches and both men will be able to have virtual interviews ahead of the Rams’ divisional round game.