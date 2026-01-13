Falcons complete interview with Mike McDaniel

The Falcons have completed an interview with Mike McDaniel for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced Monday night.

McDaniel interviewed with the Browns earlier in the day. The Titans and Ravens also have interviews with McDaniel this week.

The former Dolphins head coach was an assistant with the Falcons in 2015-16 when the team’s president of football Matt Ryan was their quarterback during his time in Atlanta.

The Dolphins went 35-33 under McDaniel, reaching the playoffs in his first two seasons but going one-and-done.

He should have offensive coordinator opportunities if he does not land his second head coaching gig in this cycle.