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Chargers agree to terms with Dalvin Tomlinson

  
Published March 13, 2026 02:16 PM

Veteran defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson has found a new home.

Tomlinson’s agents announced that their client has agreed to terms with the Chargers. Tomlinson was released by the Cardinals earlier this week.

Tomlinson signed with the Cardinals after being released by the Browns last year and he started all 17 games in Arizona. Tomlinson had 26 tackles and a sack in those apperances.

Tomlinson spent two years with the Browns and two years with the Vikings after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Giants.

The Chargers also have Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, TeRah Edwards, and Josh Fuga under contract on their defensive line.