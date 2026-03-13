Steelers’ Rico Dowdle says this year’s game vs. Panthers will be circled on his schedule

Running back Rico Dowdle signed with the Steelers this week after spending last season with the Panthers, and he’s already looking forward to his new team facing his old team this season.

The Steelers will play a home game in 2026, and when Dowdle was asked about that game, he said he’s well aware that he’ll be facing his former team.

“It’s definitely circled. It’s definitely circled, for sure,” Dowdle said.

That may not be great news for the Panthers. Dowdle has played against a former team once in his NFL career, and that one game was one of the best games he’s ever played. Playing for the Panthers last season against his first team, the Cowboys, Dowdle had a career-high 239 yards from scrimmage, with 30 carries for 183 yards and four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

If Dowdle plays with that kind of fire against the Panthers, he’s going to make them regret letting him walk in free agency.