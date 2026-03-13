David Montgomery: “I honestly feel like I’m in my prime”

David Montgomery had a career-low 716 rushing yards last season, but he says he isn’t slowing down.

Montgomery, who was traded from the Lions to the Texans this week, told reporters in Houston today that he thinks he’s as good as he’s ever been.

“I honestly feel like I’m in my prime. Am I able to handle the work load? Yes, because I work hard in the offseason to be able to do something like that,” Montgomery said, via Jonathan M Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

Montgomery said he’s eager to play a big role in the offense and work with quarterback C.J. Stroud. He also said the Texans have been a tough team when he’s played them in the past, and he always thought Texans head coach like DeMeco Ryans was the kind of coach he’d love to play for.

The Texans knew heading into the offseason that running the football better was a priority. They think they can make that happen after trading for Montgomery, who at age 28 is eager to show what he has left.