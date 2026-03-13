 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Montgomery: “I honestly feel like I’m in my prime”

  
Published March 13, 2026 02:22 PM

David Montgomery had a career-low 716 rushing yards last season, but he says he isn’t slowing down.

Montgomery, who was traded from the Lions to the Texans this week, told reporters in Houston today that he thinks he’s as good as he’s ever been.

I honestly feel like I’m in my prime. Am I able to handle the work load? Yes, because I work hard in the offseason to be able to do something like that,” Montgomery said, via Jonathan M Alexander of the Houston Chronicle.

Montgomery said he’s eager to play a big role in the offense and work with quarterback C.J. Stroud. He also said the Texans have been a tough team when he’s played them in the past, and he always thought Texans head coach like DeMeco Ryans was the kind of coach he’d love to play for.

The Texans knew heading into the offseason that running the football better was a priority. They think they can make that happen after trading for Montgomery, who at age 28 is eager to show what he has left.