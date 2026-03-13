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Titans to release CB L’Jarius Sneed

  
Published March 13, 2026 01:51 PM

The Titans are moving on from one of their veteran defensive backs.

Tennessee is releasing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sneed, 29, was a high-profile addition when the Titans traded for him in 2024. At that point, Sneed was coming off winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs and was an integral part of their 2023 championship run.

But due to multiple injuries, Sneed played just 12 games over the last two years for Tennessee. In 2025, Sneed was available for seven games, recording 26 total tackles with three passes defensed.

By releasing him, the Titans will save $11.4 million against the cap in 2026 with an $8.1 million dead cap charge. The club will save $16.4 million against the cap in 2027 with a $4.1 million dead cap charge.

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Sneed has registered 43 passes defensed with 10 interceptions in 69 career games.