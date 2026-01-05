Titans request interview with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

The regular season is over and that means teams looking for head coaches can now step up their searches.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have started that process by requesting an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The Titans will be able to hold an initial interview with Nagy later this week.

Nagy has been linked to the opening in Tennessee since Brian Callahan was fired early in the regular season. He has previous head coaching experience and he worked with Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi when Borgonzi was in the Chiefs’ organization.

Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons as the Bears’ head coach. He took the team to the playoffs twice, but was fired after going 6-11 in 2021. He was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before going to Chicago and returned to Kansas City after being let go by the Bears.