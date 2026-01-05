 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans request interview with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

  
Published January 5, 2026 09:57 AM

The regular season is over and that means teams looking for head coaches can now step up their searches.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans have started that process by requesting an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The Titans will be able to hold an initial interview with Nagy later this week.

Nagy has been linked to the opening in Tennessee since Brian Callahan was fired early in the regular season. He has previous head coaching experience and he worked with Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi when Borgonzi was in the Chiefs’ organization.

Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons as the Bears’ head coach. He took the team to the playoffs twice, but was fired after going 6-11 in 2021. He was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before going to Chicago and returned to Kansas City after being let go by the Bears.