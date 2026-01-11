 Skip navigation
Raiders request interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

  
Published January 11, 2026 04:55 PM

The Raiders have added Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to their list of head coaching candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Evero. The Panthers lost to the Rams on Saturday, so Evero is now free for a remote first interview this week and for a second, in-person interview after the divisional round.

Evero has been the coordinator in Carolina since the 2023 season and helped them go from allowing an NFL-record 534 points in 2024 to allowing 380 en route to the playoffs this season. Evero, who has been involved in other head coaching searches in recent years, has also worked with the Broncos, Rams, 49ers, and Buccaneers.

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after one season and they are looking for their fifth permanent head coach since the start of the 2021 season.