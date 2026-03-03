Report: Steelers are telling interested teams TE Pat Freiermuth isn’t available in trade

The reduced usage of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has prompted other teams to explore whether he’s available in trade.

He isn’t.

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports that the Steelers are telling interested teams that he’s not available. DeFabo adds that at least six teams would be interested in Freiermuth.

Surely, Freiermuth isn’t among the league’s handful of untouchable players. If someone offers enough, the Steelers won’t say no.

A five-year veteran who was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Freiermuth had the second-fewest receptions and second-fewest yards of his career in 2025. Also, he barely played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in 2025.

Freiermuth possibly would welcome a trade. “I would say that I am disappointed with the lack of opportunities I was given, but at the end of the day, I’m a team player, and I was proud of myself for not making it about myself,” Freiermuth said in January.

The new coaching staff may have bigger plans for Freiermuth, as evidenced by the team’s reluctance to trade him.

Freiermuth is due to make $9.1 million in 2026, with a $1.5 million roster bonus due next Friday. He’s signed through 2028. His cap number this year is $11.2 million.