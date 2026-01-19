Pat Freiermuth disappointed in lack of opportunities this season

In 2025, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had the second-fewest receptions and second-fewest yards in his five seasons. He barely played more than 50 percent of the snaps, the lowest percentage of snaps played in his career.

Freiermuth split time with Darnell Washington (53 percent of snaps) and Jonnu Smith (52 percent).

Freiermuth admitted to feeling disappointment in how he was used (or not used) in 2025.

“I would say that I am disappointed with the lack of opportunities I was given, but at the end of the day, I’m a team player, and I was proud of myself for not making it about myself,” Freiermuth said on locker-room, clean-out day, via Chris Ward of steelersnow.com.

Freiermuth finished with 41 receptions on 53 targets for 486 yards and four touchdowns.

“It’s always about the team and what we can do to win,” Freiermuth said. “I feel like I could have been in situations where I could help the team win more. But the longer I’m here, I would like to see myself involved more.”

The Steelers will have a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and likely a new quarterback in 2026. The question is: Will Freiermuth return? His contract runs through 2028, but he has no guaranteed money left on his deal with cap hits of $11.2 million, $12.1 million and $10.5 million.