Roc Nation: Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime had 4.157 billion views in 24 hours

Bad Bunny was very good for NFL business.

According to Roc Nation, which produced the Super Bowl halftime show, the Super Bowl LX performance featuring Bad Bunny generated 4.157 billion worldwide views within the first 24 hours.

The number comes from U.S. broadcast, global broadcast, YouTube, and digital properties. The specific components of the tabulation weren’t provided, and it’s not known whether the figure was independently verified.

Per Roc Nation, it’s a record audience.

The U.S. TV audience for the halftime show averaged 128.2 million, down from last year’s total of 133.5 million.