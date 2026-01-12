Dolphins request interview with Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard

The Dolphins have requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard for their vacant head coaching job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It is Sheppard’s first head coaching interview.

He became the Lions’ defensive coordinator a year ago — his first time as a coordinator — when Aaron Glenn left to become the Jets’ head coach.

Sheppard was the Lions’ outside linebackers coach (2021) and linebackers coach (2022-24) before becoming the team’s coordinator.

The Dolphins have completed interviews with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and have requested to interview Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

They are seeking to replace Mike McDaniel.