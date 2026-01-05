Titans request interview with Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Add Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to the list of Titans head coaching candidates.

Multiple reports on Monday say that the Titans have requested an interview with Anarumo. With the Colts’ season over, Anarumo will be able to have a remote interview with the team this week.

Anarumo joined the Colts in 2025 and the team finished 21st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed while going from 7-1 to missing the playoffs this season. Anarumo spent the previous six seasons as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator and has also worked as an assistant for the Giants and Dolphins.

The Titans have also requested interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.