 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans request interview with Colts DC Lou Anarumo

  
Published January 5, 2026 11:46 AM

Add Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to the list of Titans head coaching candidates.

Multiple reports on Monday say that the Titans have requested an interview with Anarumo. With the Colts’ season over, Anarumo will be able to have a remote interview with the team this week.

Anarumo joined the Colts in 2025 and the team finished 21st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed while going from 7-1 to missing the playoffs this season. Anarumo spent the previous six seasons as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator and has also worked as an assistant for the Giants and Dolphins.

The Titans have also requested interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.