Jonathan Gannon to interview for three jobs in next six days

  
Published January 12, 2026 06:26 PM

Former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is almost certain to have a job in 2026. The questions are: What job and where?

Gannon will interview for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job on Tuesday, the Commanders’ defensive coordinator job on Thursday and the Titans’ head coaching job on Sunday, NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals fired Gannon last week after three seasons as the team’s head coach.

The Cardinals had a record of 15-36 in Gannon’s tenure, including a 3-14 record in 2025. While Arizona started the season 2-0 with victories over New Orleans and Carolina, the team lost 14 of its last 15 games, with the only victory coming against Dallas in Week 9.

The club’s high-water mark under Gannon was 8-9 in 2024. That came after a 4-13 season to open Gannon’s tenure in 2023.

Gannon earned his head coaching job after two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He has also worked for the Falcons, Titans, Vikings and Colts, although his time with the Eagles is his only experience as a defensive coordinator.