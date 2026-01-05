 Skip navigation
Titans request interviews with Vance Joseph, Steve Spagnuolo

  
Published January 5, 2026 10:39 AM

The Titans’ list of head coaching candidates is continuing to take shape on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. There was word earlier on Monday that they have requested an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as well.

All three candidates have previous head coaching experience and Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi knows both Nagy and Spagnuolo from his time in the Kansas City personnel department.

Joseph will be able to have a remote interview with the Titans this week, but will not be able to have another interview with the team until the Broncos are eliminated or in the week between the AFC title game and the Super Bowl. Joseph was 11-21 as the Broncos’ head coach in 2017-18, but his work running the defense under Sean Payton since returning to Denver has put him back on the head coaching radar.

Spagnuolo was 10-38 as the Rams’ head coach from 2009-2011. He was also the Giants’ interim head coach for four games in 2017 and has been in his current job since the 2019 season.