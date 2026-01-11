Cardinals, Raiders set to interview Rams OC Mike LaFleur this week

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is set for a couple of head coaching interviews this week.

Peter Schrager of ESPN reports that the Cardinals and Raiders requested interviews with LaFleur and that he plans to meet with both teams this week. LaFleur can interview virtually ahead of the Rams’ divisional round game.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase have also drawn head coaching interest.

LaFleur has been the coordinator for the Rams since 2023. He spent the previous two seasons running the offense for the Jets and was an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff prior to making the move to the AFC East club.