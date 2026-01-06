Broncos DC Vance Joseph is expected to interview with Raiders, Cardinals, Giants, Titans this week

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is able to interview with teams looking for a head coach this week because Denver has a first-round bye and it looks like he’ll be taking full advantage of that opportunity.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Joseph is expected to interview with the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants, and Titans in the coming days.

Joseph has previous head coaching experience — he was 11-21 with the Broncos in 2017 and 2018 — and previous experience with the Cardinals. Joseph ran Arizona’s defense under Kliff Kingsbury from 2019-2022 and returned to Denver after Kingsbury was fired following the 2022 season.

All interviews at this point will be held virtually. If a team wants a second, in-person interview with Joseph, they will have to wait until the Broncos are eliminated or until the break between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.