Report: Mike McDaniel to interview with Falcons Monday

The Browns announced their interview with Mike McDaniel for their head coaching vacancy on Monday morning and McDaniel is reportedly going to double up on conversations about a new job before the day is out.

Peter Schrager of ESPN reports that McDaniel is also set to interview with the Falcons on Monday evening. McDaniel was an assistant with the Falcons earlier in his career and the team’s president of football Matt Ryan was their quarterback during his time in Atlanta.

They are the first two teams to meet with McDaniel since he was fired, but there are others lined up. The Titans and Ravens are also slated to interview McDaniel this week.

McDaniel should also have offensive coordinator opportunities if he does not land his second head coaching gig.