Report: Falcons request interviews with Klint Kubiak, Anthony Weaver

The Falcons have put in a pair of interview requests for their head coaching vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Atlanta would like to interview Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for the role.

Kubiak is available to interview this week because Seattle has the NFC’s first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Kubiak called plays for the unit that finished No. 3 in points and No. 8 in total yards. Quarterback Sam Darnold had another strong season, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as Seattle finished 14-3.

Kubiak — the son of former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak — previously was the Saints offensive coordinator in 2024 and the 49ers passing game coordinator in 2023. He’s also spent two different stints with the Broncos and was with the Vikings from 2019-2021.

Weaver is also available to interview now that the Dolphins’ season is over. He was hired as the club’s defensive coordinator in 2024 after spending three seasons with the Ravens as defensive line coach. He’s also spent time with the Texans, Browns, Bills, and Jets as a coach following a playing career that went from 2002-2008 with Baltimore and Houston.

The Dolphins finished the 2025 season No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed.