Steelers to interview Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator Monday

The Steelers could take a step toward filling a crucial spot on Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien for the offensive coordinator spot on McCarthy’s staff. Word of their interest in Tolzien first surfaced last week.

Tolzien joined the Saints last year and spent the previous five seasons working with McCarthy in Dallas. He was the quarterbacks coach for the final two seasons as McCarthy’s run as the Cowboys’ head coach.

McCarthy also coached Tolzien when he was a quarterback for the Packers from 2013-2015, so landing the Steelers job would continue a long-running relationship between the two men.