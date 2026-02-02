 Skip navigation
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Steelers to interview Scott Tolzien for offensive coordinator Monday

  
Published February 2, 2026 11:55 AM

The Steelers could take a step toward filling a crucial spot on Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien for the offensive coordinator spot on McCarthy’s staff. Word of their interest in Tolzien first surfaced last week.

Tolzien joined the Saints last year and spent the previous five seasons working with McCarthy in Dallas. He was the quarterbacks coach for the final two seasons as McCarthy’s run as the Cowboys’ head coach.

McCarthy also coached Tolzien when he was a quarterback for the Packers from 2013-2015, so landing the Steelers job would continue a long-running relationship between the two men.