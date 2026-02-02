Sean McVay is “absolutely” expecting Davante Adams to be back in 2026

With Matthew Stafford about to turn 38 this month after finishing his 17th NFL season, he may need some time to decide on his professional future.

That’s something Rams head coach Sean McVay is just fine with, as he told reporters on Monday.

It’s a little different story with veteran receiver Davante Adams, who is also under contract for 2026.

Via multiple reporters, McVay noted he’s “absolutely” expecting Adams to be back next season, adding that he has no reason to believe that won’t be the case.

Adams, 33, was a key contributor for the Rams in 2025, catching 60 passes for 789 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns. He missed some time with a hamstring injury, but caught 11 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown in three postseason games.