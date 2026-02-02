 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Sean McVay is “absolutely” expecting Davante Adams to be back in 2026

  
Published February 2, 2026 01:21 PM

With Matthew Stafford about to turn 38 this month after finishing his 17th NFL season, he may need some time to decide on his professional future.

That’s something Rams head coach Sean McVay is just fine with, as he told reporters on Monday.

It’s a little different story with veteran receiver Davante Adams, who is also under contract for 2026.

Via multiple reporters, McVay noted he’s “absolutely” expecting Adams to be back next season, adding that he has no reason to believe that won’t be the case.

Adams, 33, was a key contributor for the Rams in 2025, catching 60 passes for 789 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns. He missed some time with a hamstring injury, but caught 11 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown in three postseason games.