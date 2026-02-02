 Skip navigation
NFL will have at least eight overseas games in 2026, its most ever

  
Published February 2, 2026 12:32 PM

The NFL will be overseas more than ever before in 2026.

Todays announcements of regular-season games in Madrid and Paris bring the total of overseas games in the upcoming season to eight, which is the most ever. And it’s possible that the league could still announce more games outside the United States.

The full slate of international games will include three in London, one in Rio de Janeiro, one in Munich, and one in Melbourne in addition to the Madrid and Paris games. Rio is expected to be televised in prime time in the United States, Melbourne is slated for Sunday afternoon (Monday morning in Australia), and London, Munich, Madrid and Paris will all kick off on Sunday morning in the United States.

Many American fans would prefer to keep the game at home — both because fans who go to the games don’t like their teams losing a home game, and because fans who watch on TV don’t like the early Sunday kickoffs. But the NFL is seeing significant ticket sales in overseas markets, and unless that changes, the NFL’s continued international expansion won’t change.