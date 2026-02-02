 Skip navigation
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in 'unexpected' move
What is Minter's relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Matt LaFleur: I’m confident Jonathan Gannon will be an outstanding addition

  
Published February 2, 2026 12:46 PM

The Packers have made it official with Jonathan Gannon, naming the former Cardinals head coach their defensive coordinator on Monday.

“We are thrilled to add Jonathan Gannon to our coaching staff. He possesses tremendous experience as an NFL coordinator and head coach,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement released by the team. “I am confident that he will be an outstanding addition to our organization, as well as a strong leader of our defense. We welcome Jonathan, his wife, Gina, and their three children, Rocco, Lola, and Angelo, to the Packers and the Green Bay community.”

Gannon, 43, joins the Packers after three seasons with the Cardinals. Arizona went 15-36 in Gannon’s tenure.

Before that, Gannon was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator from 2021-2022. He had served as the Colts’ defensive backs coach from 2018-2020.

Gannon replaces Jeff Hafley, who was hired as Dolphins head coach last month.