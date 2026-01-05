 Skip navigation
Dolphins request interview with 49ers assistant G.M. RJ Gillen

  
Published January 5, 2026 02:49 PM

The Dolphins’ early list of General Manager candidates has a 49ers tinge to it.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with 49ers assistant G.M. RJ Gillen. The Dolphins have also requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad and director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Gillen is in his first year in his current role. He spent two seasons as their director of player personnel and three seasons as their director of pro personnel. He has been with the 49ers for 11 seasons overall.

The Dolphins have also requested interviews with Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby, Rams assistant G.M. John McKay, and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.