nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
nbc_pft_natchampreax_260120.jpg
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
nbc_pft_broncospatriots_260120.jpg
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Steelers complete in-person interview with Brian Flores

  
Published January 20, 2026 05:54 PM

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has wrapped up his interview with the Steelers.

The Steelers announced the completion of the interview on Tuesday afternoon. It was the first in-person interview they have conducted during their search to find Mike Tomlin’s successor.

Flores shares a defensive pedigree with the last three Steelers head coaches, but differs from Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin because he has been a head coach in the past. Flores went 24-25 in three seasons for the Dolphins before being fired after the 2021 season.

Flores has also interviewed for the Ravens’ head coaching job and he’s met with the Commanders about their defensive coordinator vacancy. His contract in Minnesota is expiring, but Vikings reportedly hope to have him back if he doesn’t become a head coach.

The Steelers are set to interview former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is expected to have an in-person interview as well.