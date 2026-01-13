Packers DC Jeff Hafley to interview for Titans head coaching vacancy Tuesday

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is set for his first head coaching interview of the year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hafley is going to interview with the Titans on Tuesday. Hafley is expected to remain busy over the rest of the week.

The Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, and Raiders have also requested interviews with Hafley as part of their head coaching searches.

Hafley has spent the last two seasons with the Packers and he has previous head coaching experience at Boston College.

The Titans interviewed seven other candidates last week and they are expected to spend time with Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll and Jonathan Gannon in the coming days.