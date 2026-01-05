Cardinals fire Jonathan Gannon

After another poor season, the Cardinals are looking for a new head coach.

According to multiple reports, Arizona has fired Jonathan Gannon after three seasons with the club.

The Cardinals compiled a record of 15-36 in Gannon’s tenure, including a 3-14 record in 2025. While Arizona started the season 2-0 with victories over New Orleans and Carolina, the team lost 14 of its last 15 games — the only victory coming against Dallas in Week 9.

The club’s high-water mark under Gannon was 8-9 in 2024. That came after a 4-13 season to open Gannon’s tenure in 2023.

Arizona is also widely expected to move on from quarterback Kyler Murray in the coming offseason after seven seasons with the club. The No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Murray played just five games in 2025. He’s compiled a 38-48-1 record as a starter with just one postseason appearance.

The Cardinals have finished either third or fourth in the NFC West in nine of the last 10 seasons.