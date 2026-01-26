 Skip navigation
Cardinals holding second interview with Mike LaFleur on Monday and Tuesday

  
January 26, 2026

The Cardinals will have an assistant from a division rival in for a second interview this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will meet in-person with Arizona on Monday and Tuesday for the club’s head coaching vacancy.

LaFleur, 38, has been with the Rams as offensive coordinator since 2023. While he does not call plays, as head coach Sean McVay performs that duty, LaFleur was formerly the Jets’ offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.

LaFleur has also spent time with the 49ers, Falcons, and Browns under Kyle Shanahan as head coach and offensive coordinator.

He is the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur may not be Los Angeles’ only assistant to land a head coaching job, as passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is meeting with the Browns for a second interview on Monday.