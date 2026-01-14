Report: Falcons to interview Antonio Pierce this week

The Falcons’ head coaching search will reportedly include a meeting with Antonio Pierce.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pierce is slated to interview with the Falcons later this week. He is expected to meet in person with Falcons president of football Matt Ryan and other members of the search team.

Pierce took over as the Raiders’ head coach on an interim basis in 2023 and was hired on a permanent basis after the season. His run with the Raiders ended at the end of the season, however, and he left Vegas with a 9-17 record during his time in the job.

The Giants have also interviewed Pierce this month.