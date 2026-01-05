 Skip navigation
Report: Titans to interview Raheem Morris later this week

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:41 PM

The Titans noted they would be casting a wide net in their search for their next head coach.

Their list will include a coach who was just manning the sideline for another club.

According to Peter Schrager of ESPN, Tennessee will interview former Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris for its head coaching vacancy later this week.

Morris, 49, spent the last two seasons as Atlanta’s head coach, going 8-9 in each season. He previously served as the Falcons’ interim coach in 2020, going 4-7. He was also the Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011, accumulating a 17-31 record in that span.

Morris was the Rams defensive coordinator from 2021-2023, winning Super bowl LVI with the club.

If Morris’ interview is in person, it would fill one of the two required interviews with minority candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule.