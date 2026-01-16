 Skip navigation
Jared Verse on how to rush Caleb Williams: Aim for his arm

  
January 16, 2026

Rams pass rusher Jared Verse says that even if he doesn’t sack Caleb Williams on Sunday, he needs to get enough contact with him to disrupt his throws.

Verse said that simply grabbing Williams’ jersey or diving for his legs isn’t going to be enough, because Williams is too good at throwing under pressure. What Verse and his teammates want to do is make contact with Williams’ arm to prevent him from getting an accurate throw off.

“You’ve got to keep rushing, you’ve got to keep running, and once you get your hands around him, you can’t fully grab him, aim for his arm,” Verse said. “You have to aim for his arm, try to mess his throw up a little bit. It can’t just be like getting him off the spot. Running quarterbacks, even if they’re off the spot, they’re still liable to make any type of play.”

Verse said the Rams won’t be afraid of Williams using his mobility to step up and run past the pass rush.

“We don’t rush scared. We rush very alive,” Verse said. “I have the liberty to make a good play.”

And Verse wants to make sure Williams is not free to make good plays, with his arm or with his legs.