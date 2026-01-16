Darren Waller thinks Tua Tagovailoa still struggles with trauma from head injuries

Dolphins tight end Darren Waller thinks quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles may be more psychological than physical, all stemming from the concerns he has about the brain injuries he has suffered throughout his career.

Waller said on Johnny Manziel’s podcast that when he saw Tagovailoa throw the ball in practice, he was amazed by how good a passer he is. But Waller thinks that in game action, Tagovailoa has something holding him back, perhaps stemming from the multiple concussions that have caused him to miss nine games in his career.

“I’m watching this man throw darts every practice. It was just like, ‘What the fuck am I watching?’ I had never seen the anticipation and the accuracy out there. From my standpoint, the skill set for him is still there,” Waller said. “What I think some of the disconnect comes from, seeing it translate, I think there could be some trauma still stored in his body from what he’s gone through with the head injuries.”

Waller mentioned that he has read the bestselling book The Body Keeps the Score about the effects of psychological trauma, and he said he sees in Tagovailoa some of the traits of people who are still struggling after going through traumatic experiences.

“I can notice him trying to make things happen in the game, he’s trying to pull the trigger, but it’s like his body, his system, won’t let him do it,” he said. “I think if there’s a way for him to find some healing in that regard, I think the skill set is still there.”

Despite his disappointing play, Tagovailoa’s $54 million guaranteed pay for 2026 means he’s highly likely to be back with the Dolphins. And the Dolphins need to hope that Tagovailoa can overcome whatever it is that is holding him back from being the quarterback that Waller saw on the practice field, but not in games.