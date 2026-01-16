 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons to interview Antonio Pierce Friday

  
Published January 16, 2026 06:47 AM

Matt Ryan was working at CBS before becoming the president of football for the Falcons and one of his former colleagues will be talking to the team about a similar move on Friday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce will interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Pierce was fired by the Raiders after his first full season as their head coach and joined CBS for the 2025 season.

Pierce took over the Raiders as an interim coach when Josh McDaniels was fired in 2023 and earned the permanent position after going 5-4 the rest of the way. The Raiders only won four games during the 2024 season, however, and Pierce was dispatched.

Pierce also interviewed with the Giants, but the team he helped to a Super Bowl title as a player is set to hire John Harbaugh as their next head coach.