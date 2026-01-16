Falcons to interview Antonio Pierce Friday

Matt Ryan was working at CBS before becoming the president of football for the Falcons and one of his former colleagues will be talking to the team about a similar move on Friday.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce will interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Pierce was fired by the Raiders after his first full season as their head coach and joined CBS for the 2025 season.

Pierce took over the Raiders as an interim coach when Josh McDaniels was fired in 2023 and earned the permanent position after going 5-4 the rest of the way. The Raiders only won four games during the 2024 season, however, and Pierce was dispatched.

Pierce also interviewed with the Giants, but the team he helped to a Super Bowl title as a player is set to hire John Harbaugh as their next head coach.