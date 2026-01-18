RB Christian McCaffrey (stinger) and TE Jake Tonges (foot) are questionable to return

Things have gone from bad to worse for the 49ers.

They began the second half with star running back Christian McCaffrey on the sideline. He is questionable to return with a stinger.

Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi reports that McCaffrey was getting his left shoulder worked on after taking two hard hits on it in the first half. He had nine carries for 29 yards and five catches for 39 yards in the first half.

Brian Robinson started the second half.

The 49ers turned the ball over on downs when Leonard Williams sacked Brock Purdy for a 14-yard loss on fourth-and-2 at the Seattle 44. It sets up another short field for the Seahawks.

49ers tight end Jake Tonges limped off on the first drive of the second half. He started in place of George Kittle, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Tonges injured his foot and is questionable to return.

UPDATE 10:23 P.M. ET: McCaffrey returned for the 49ers’ second series of the second half, with the team trailing 27-6.