Bills request interview with Colts DC Lou Anarumo

  
January 21, 2026

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is on the Bills’ radar as they get their head coaching search underway.

According to multiple reports, the Bills have requested an interview with Anarumo for the vacancy they created by firing Sean McDermott earlier this week.

Anarumo was on the list of candidates for the Giants and Titans before they settled on John Harbaugh and Robert Saleh as their new head coaches. He joined the Colts in 2025 after spending six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn are the other coaches who have landed on the radar in Buffalo at this time.