Ravens request interview with Jesse Minter, will interview Anthony Weaver Monday

The Ravens will interview one of their former assistants for their head coaching vacancy on Monday and they’d like to interview another one as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He also notes that they will interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is also set to interview with the team on Monday.

Minter was on John Harbaugh’s staff from 2017-2020 and has run defenses for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and with the Chargers for the last four seasons. Weaver was the Ravens’ defensive line coach for three seasons and has spent the last two years in Miami.