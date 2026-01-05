 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Kevin Stefanski is expected to speak with Giants, Falcons, Titans

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:29 PM

Fired as head coach of the Browns on Monday, Kevin Stefanski may not wait long to find his next job.

Stefanski is expected to speak with the Giants, Falcons, and Titans about their head coaching vacancies, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reporters on the Giants beat have been naming Stefanski as a potential top candidate for New York for weeks. Now Stefanski is officially available and can speak with the Giants about the opening that was created in November when the Giants fired Brian Daboll.

A two-time AP coach of the year, Stefanski, 43, compiled a 45-56 record in six seasons with the Browns. The club went to the postseason twice, winning one playoff game in Stefanski’s tenure.

Before becoming Cleveland’s head coach, Stefanski was with Minnesota from 2006-2019, serving in various assistant roles until he was promoted to offensive coordinator during the 2018 season.