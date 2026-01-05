Report: Kevin Stefanski is expected to speak with Giants, Falcons, Titans

Fired as head coach of the Browns on Monday, Kevin Stefanski may not wait long to find his next job.

Stefanski is expected to speak with the Giants, Falcons, and Titans about their head coaching vacancies, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reporters on the Giants beat have been naming Stefanski as a potential top candidate for New York for weeks. Now Stefanski is officially available and can speak with the Giants about the opening that was created in November when the Giants fired Brian Daboll.

A two-time AP coach of the year, Stefanski, 43, compiled a 45-56 record in six seasons with the Browns. The club went to the postseason twice, winning one playoff game in Stefanski’s tenure.

Before becoming Cleveland’s head coach, Stefanski was with Minnesota from 2006-2019, serving in various assistant roles until he was promoted to offensive coordinator during the 2018 season.