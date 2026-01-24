 Skip navigation
Bills complete interview with Anthony Weaver

  
Published January 24, 2026 01:16 PM

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver completed his head coaching interview with the Bills on Saturday, the team announced.

Weaver had second interviews with the Steelers and the Ravens, though Baltimore hired Jesse Minter as its new head coach. He remains in the mix in Pittsburgh.

Weaver has served as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He previously was the Bills’ defensive line coach in 2013.

Weaver has also worked for the Jets (2012), Browns (2014-15), Texans (2016-20) and Ravens (2021-23). He was the defensive coordinator for the Texans in 2020.

The Bills also have Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski as candidates to replace Sean McDermott.