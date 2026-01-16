Report: Steelers request interview with 49ers OC Klay Kubiak

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has drawn interest from the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Raiders and Dolphins for their head coaching openings. He also interviewed with the Giants before they hired John Harbaugh.

Kubiak’s brother, Klay, now has his first request.

The Steelers have requested an interview with the 49ers offensive coordinator, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Kubiak is in his fifth season with the 49ers, his first as the team’s offensive coordinator. Although Kubiak doesn’t call the plays under head coach Kyle Shanahan, he is heavily involved in the game planning.

The 49ers were seventh in total yards and 10th in scoring this season.

Klint and Klay are the sons of former Broncos and Texans head coach Gary Kubiak. Gary Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 with Denver.

The 49ers could lose defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is a popular head coaching candidate. He has interviewed or will interview with the Dolphins, Ravens, Titans, Cardinals and Falcons.

The Steelers also have requested Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.