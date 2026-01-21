 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargers_260121.jpg
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
HarbaughGiantsintro1-21.jpg
Harbaugh introduced as Giants head coach
nbc_pft_harbaughcontrol_260121.jpg
Harbaugh wants his ‘fingerprint on everything’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargers_260121.jpg
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
HarbaughGiantsintro1-21.jpg
Harbaugh introduced as Giants head coach
nbc_pft_harbaughcontrol_260121.jpg
Harbaugh wants his ‘fingerprint on everything’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, Anthony Lynn on Bills’ head coaching interview list

  
Published January 21, 2026 08:10 AM

Three coaches with ties to the Bills are among the first candidates to emerge in the team’s search to replace the fired Sean McDermott.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have scheduled an interview with Commanders running backs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Lynn for Saturday. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that they are also expected to interview their offensive coordinator Joe Brady and multiple reports say they want to interview former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as well.

Lynn was on Buffalo’s staff when Rex Ryan was their head coach and he became their interim offensive coordinator after Ryan was fired late in the 2016 season. Lynn became the Chargers’ head coach the next year and went 33-31 over four seasons. He was 1-1 in his sole playoff trip with the Chargers.

Brady has interviewed for several head coaching openings. Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo from 2018-2021 and is in the mix for offensive coordinator openings as well.