Report: Ravens block ST coordinator Chris Horton from making a lateral move

  
Published January 20, 2026 06:58 PM

Special teams coordinator Chris Horton won’t be going from Baltimore to New Jersey with John Harbaugh.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are blocking Horton from interviewing for lateral moves. Garafolo said the team is expected to do the same for a handful of other coaches as they work to find their next head coach.

Horton has been running the special teams units for the Ravens since 2019. He was the team’s assistant special teams coach from 2014-2018.

Garafolo mentions assistant special teams coach Anthony Levine and senior special teams coach Randy Brown as others who could stick with the team through their coaching change.