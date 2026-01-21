Falcons request interview with Bucs WRs coach Bryan McClendon

The Falcons have requested an interview with Buccaneers wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The Falcons are seeking an offensive coordinator under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Atlanta also requested an interview with Cardinals passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.

McClendon has spent the past two seasons with the Bucs, his first NFL job.

He has worked in the college ranks for 17 seasons, mostly at Georgia but also at South Carolina and Oregon. He was interim head coach for the Ducks in 2021 and interim head coach for the Bulldogs in 2015.

McClendon was co-offensive coordinator or offensive coordinator during his four seasons (2016-19) with the Gamecocks.