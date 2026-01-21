Report: Brian Daboll interviewed for Eagles’ offensive coordinator job

The Eagles interviewed Brian Daboll for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia is seeking a replacement for Kevin Patullo, who the Eagles fired after only one season on the job.

The Giants fired Daboll on Nov. 10 after a 2-8 start to his fourth season. He went 20-40-1 with one playoff appearance in his time in New York.

He interviewed for the Titans’ head coaching job, which went to Robert Saleh, and for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job before they hired Mike McDaniel. Daboll is also expected to be a candidate for the Bills’ head coaching job.

Daboll worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni in Kansas City in 2012, and he coached Jalen Hurts as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017.

Daboll has served as the offensive coordinator for the Browns (2009-10), Dolphins (2011), Chiefs (2012), Crimson Tide (2017) and the Bills (2018-21).