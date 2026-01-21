Playoffs have had 15 fourth quarter lead changes, most in NFL history

With three postseason games still to go, the 2025-26 NFL playoffs have already had the most fourth quarter lead changes of any year in NFL history.

The 10 playoff games played in the last two weeks have had a total of 15 fourth quarter lead changes, by far the most ever.

The previous record went to the 2007-08 playoffs, which had 10 fourth quarter lead changes, including three in the Super Bowl, when the Giants ended the Patriots’ perfect season.

That record had already been broken within the first four games of this year’s postseason, when those games combined for 12 fourth quarter lead changes. That included four fourth-quarter lead changes in the Rams’ win over the Panthers, four more in the Bills’ win over the Jaguars, three fourth quarter lead changes in the 49ers’ win over the Eagles, and one fourth quarter lead change in the Bears’ win over the Packers.

The divisional round of the playoffs featured two fourth quarter lead changes in the Broncos’ win over the Bills, and one in the Rams’ win over the Bears.

These playoffs have also had a few dull blowouts, but the good games have been so good that the NFL has had one of its most exciting postseasons. And it’s not over yet.