Report: Falcons to interview Steelers assistant G.M. Andy Weidl for G.M. job

  
Published January 20, 2026 10:38 PM

Matt Ryan, as the Falcons’ president of football, will oversee all aspects of football for the organization. The team, though, still intends to hire a General Manager.

With Ryan as the primary decision-maker for the Falcons, teams are allowed to block interview requests from the Falcons for the G.M. job. The Steelers apparently won’t, though.

Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reports that Steelers assistant General Manager Andy Weidl will interview for the Falcons’ General Manager job.

Weidl joined the Steelers after the draft in 2022.

He also has worked for the Saints, Ravens and Eagles.