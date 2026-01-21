Raiders complete second interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

The Raiders have completed a second interview with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team has complied with the Rooney Rule after interviewing Evero and former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who appears headed to the Chargers as offensive coordinator. That allows the Raiders to hire a new coach at any time.

Evero has served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2023, first taking the job under former head coach Frank Reich. While Carolina finished at the bottom of the league defensively in 2024, Evero helped turn the unit around to finish No. 16 in yards and No. 15 in points allowed in 2025.

Evero has coordinated two top-10 defenses — first with what the Broncos in 2022 (No. 7 in yards allowed) and then with the Panthers in 2023 (No. 4 in yards allowed).

He has also worked for the 49ers, Packers and Rams.

The Raiders also have Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb among their candidates.