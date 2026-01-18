 Skip navigation
Matt Nagy set for second interview with Titans

  
Published January 18, 2026 03:21 PM

The Titans’ second round of interviews will include another meeting with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have scheduled a second interview with Nagy. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is also moving on to the next stage of the coaching search in Tennessee.

Nagy worked for the Chiefs from 2013-2017 before leaving to become the Bears’ head coach. He started his second stint with the Chiefs in 2022 and Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi was in the Kansas City organization for all but the 2025 season, so there’s a long relationship between the men.

The Titans are scheduled to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Sunday and he could be added to the second round of meetings if all goes well.